Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,695 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth $526,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,836,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $235.96 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.12 and a twelve month high of $398.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $391.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.08.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total transaction of $1,272,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.73, for a total transaction of $1,009,607.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,648 shares of company stock worth $20,577,327. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

