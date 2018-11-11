Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 630 Shares of Dover Corp (DOV)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Dover by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Dover by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Dover by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Dover by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $86.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $90.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 47.64%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOV. ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dover from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Dover from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

In other news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $164,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,295.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

