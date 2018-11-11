Procter & Gamble (PG) Earns Hold Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Societe Generale set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.38.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,713,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,177,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $93.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.01%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 63,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $5,786,199.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,393 shares in the company, valued at $20,755,710.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $1,526,641.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at $613,415.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,302 shares of company stock worth $13,438,363. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 209.4% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

