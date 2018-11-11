ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO) Shares Gap Down to $24.62

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.44, but opened at $24.62. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 3646539 shares changing hands.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil stock. XR Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,299 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil comprises approximately 0.8% of XR Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. XR Securities LLC owned approximately 0.76% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

