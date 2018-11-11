Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) Holdings Boosted by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Proto Labs worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 13.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,580,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,936,000 after buying an additional 425,901 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 1.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,103,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after buying an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 14.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,660,000 after buying an additional 84,695 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,583,000 after buying an additional 27,051 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

In other news, CFO John Way sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $1,272,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,027.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Bodor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,934 shares of company stock worth $3,663,441 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $124.90 on Friday. Proto Labs Inc has a twelve month low of $82.93 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $115.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.53 million. Research analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/proto-labs-inc-prlb-holdings-boosted-by-motley-fool-wealth-management-llc.html.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.