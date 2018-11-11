PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Equities research analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to announce $2.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.86 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $10.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $10.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $10.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,814,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,798,333. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.