PVH Corp (PVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $178.00 price target on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on PVH from $188.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock opened at $121.41 on Friday. PVH has a 12-month low of $116.52 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The textile maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. PVH had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in PVH by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,874,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,029,292,000 after buying an additional 575,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PVH by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,677,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $964,158,000 after buying an additional 2,356,377 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in PVH by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,097,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,532,000 after buying an additional 192,171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,189,000 after buying an additional 507,641 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PVH by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 926,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,744,000 after buying an additional 28,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.