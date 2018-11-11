Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for NCR Co. (NCR) Boosted by Analyst

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NCR in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NCR’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NCR. Oppenheimer downgraded NCR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group downgraded NCR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of NCR in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NCR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

NYSE NCR opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. NCR has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $38.68.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 75.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

NCR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in NCR by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 189,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 60,776 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NCR by 2,330.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 323,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 310,234 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,720,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,115,000 after purchasing an additional 455,611 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NCR by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,814,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,591,000 after purchasing an additional 913,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NCR by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 122,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 91,532 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

