Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. DA Davidson analyst P. Heckmann now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on BR. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

BR opened at $107.21 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $86.80 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 67,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $8,606,188.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,673 shares in the company, valued at $29,585,338.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 47,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $6,328,919.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,336 shares in the company, valued at $51,945,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,354 shares of company stock worth $42,709,350. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 112.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,583,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,735 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 553.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 601,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,185,000 after buying an additional 509,066 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,950,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,315,000 after buying an additional 472,524 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 387.4% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 383,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,175,000 after buying an additional 305,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 571,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,823,000 after buying an additional 257,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

