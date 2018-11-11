Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX) Lowered by Analyst

Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Continental Building Products in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Continental Building Products’ FY2018 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Continental Building Products alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Continental Building Products from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Continental Building Products from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Continental Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Continental Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “$32.10” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of Continental Building Products stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Continental Building Products has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $39.60.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBPX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.