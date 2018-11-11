Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko gold royalties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.50 to C$12.15 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.02.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock opened at C$9.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. Osisko gold royalties has a 1 year low of C$9.49 and a 1 year high of C$15.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is -55.87%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

