Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding Increased by SunTrust Banks (AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.27 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.11. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

