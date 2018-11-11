Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for State Auto Financial Corp Lowered by Langen Mcalenn (STFC)

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) – Investment analysts at Langen Mcalenn decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Auto Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Langen Mcalenn analyst L. Greenberg now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for State Auto Financial’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $30.00 target price on shares of State Auto Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. State Auto Financial has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $34.31.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.60 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

In other State Auto Financial news, insider Steven Eugene English sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $123,522.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 774,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,154,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 53.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 56,662 shares during the period. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

