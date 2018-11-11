QEP Resources (QEP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QEP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on QEP Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on QEP Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded QEP Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded QEP Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $15.00 price target on QEP Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.53.

QEP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. 7,861,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,439,897. QEP Resources has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that QEP Resources will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QEP Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,686,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,173,000 after purchasing an additional 198,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in QEP Resources by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,243,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,380 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in QEP Resources by 15.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,649,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in QEP Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,017,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,482,000 after purchasing an additional 155,272 shares during the period. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS lifted its position in QEP Resources by 9.6% in the third quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 3,526,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,920,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

