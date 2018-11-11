Qtum (QTUM) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $337.75 million and approximately $113.45 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.79 or 0.00059447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Allcoin, OKEx and Livecoin. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00022474 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,028,360 coins and its circulating supply is 89,028,360 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Iquant, GOPAX, OTCBTC, BCEX, Binance, Bitfinex, ZB.COM, ABCC, EXX, Crex24, LBank, OKEx, Liquid, Poloniex, Bleutrade, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Cobinhood, Coinone, BitForex, CoinExchange, BigONE, Upbit, CoinEgg, Allcoin, CoinEx, HBUS, Coindeal, Exrates, DragonEX, Bitbns, HitBTC, Coinsuper, Huobi, Kucoin, DigiFinex, Livecoin, Coinrail, Liqui, Ovis, Coinnest, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

