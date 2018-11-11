Quad/Graphics, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (QUAD)

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th.

Quad/Graphics has a payout ratio of 63.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quad/Graphics to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $16.91 on Friday. Quad/Graphics has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quad/Graphics will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Quad/Graphics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on QUAD. ValuEngine raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Quad/Graphics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Quad/Graphics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

