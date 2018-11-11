QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Stake Lowered by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 289,045 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,000. Bristol Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bristol Advisors LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 20,063 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,120,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $61,641.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $54,165.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,079. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM opened at $56.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.69. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 34.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

