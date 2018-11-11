QUALCOMM (QCOM) Price Target Cut to $73.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.72. The company had a trading volume of 21,741,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,644,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $76.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 34.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 854 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $61,641.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $6,098,286.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,076.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,079. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 775,737 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,534,000 after purchasing an additional 34,193 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 289,045 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $983,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 794.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 10,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $85,372,000 after acquiring an additional 202,230 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

