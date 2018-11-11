Quebecor (QBR.B) PT Raised to C$32.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Quebecor from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Desjardins downgraded Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Quebecor from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Quebecor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.00.

QBR.B opened at C$27.62 on Friday. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$19.50 and a 12 month high of C$25.27.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc is a telecommunications and media company. The Company’s segments include Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions (including data centers), cable and mobile telephony and over-the-top video services in Canada.

