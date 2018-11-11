QuinStreet (QNST) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QNST. BidaskClub cut shares of QuinStreet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Shares of QNST opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $855.92 million, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,091 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $122,183.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,013.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Simons sold 249,860 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $3,418,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,474,039 shares of company stock worth $22,431,812 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.