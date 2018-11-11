Qumu (QUMU) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

QUMU stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. 43,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. Qumu has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 80.49% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers Qumu Qx Enterprise Video Platform, an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

