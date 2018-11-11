Qumu (QUMU) Receives “Hold” Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

Qumu stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Qumu has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of -0.79.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.37). Qumu had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. The business had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers Qumu Qx Enterprise Video Platform, an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

