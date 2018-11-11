Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Quotient Technology reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quotient Technology.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QUOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of QUOT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.80. 637,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,037. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -98.46 and a beta of 0.17.

In other Quotient Technology news, Chairman Steven R. Boal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,168,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,114,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,127,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at about $553,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 119.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth about $193,000. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc provides digital marketing platform that offers digital coupons and media solutions to consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands, retailers, and shoppers in the United States. The company operates its platform across various distribution networks, reaching approximately 60 million shoppers, including the app and Website of its flagship consumer brand, Coupons.com, other owned and operated properties, and various publisher partners.

Featured Article: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient Technology (QUOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.