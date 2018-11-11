RabbitCoin Market Cap Achieves $0.00 (RBBT)

RabbitCoin (CURRENCY:RBBT) traded down 85.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Over the last seven days, RabbitCoin has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar. One RabbitCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. RabbitCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $112.00 worth of RabbitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00148187 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00249523 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.37 or 0.11051151 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

RabbitCoin Coin Profile

RabbitCoin’s total supply is 130,615,575,432 coins. RabbitCoin’s official Twitter account is @rabbitcointeam. The official website for RabbitCoin is rabbitcoin.co. The Reddit community for RabbitCoin is /r/rabbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RabbitCoin

RabbitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RabbitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RabbitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RabbitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

