Radware (RDWR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday. They currently have $28.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Radware in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on shares of Radware and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.80.

NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.60. 326,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,367. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. Radware has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Radware had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Radware by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

