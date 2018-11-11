Raymond James Lowers Davita (DVA) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Davita (NYSE:DVA) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Davita from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Davita from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Davita from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.75.

NYSE:DVA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Davita has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Davita will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Davita by 58.7% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,066,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,347 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Davita during the third quarter valued at about $961,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Davita by 114.5% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 986,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,522,000 after buying an additional 526,847 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Davita by 921.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 304,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Davita by 46.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 946,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,704,000 after buying an additional 302,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

