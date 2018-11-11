Real Goods Solar, Inc. (RGSE) Director Ian A. Bowles Purchases 100,000 Shares

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGSE) Director Ian A. Bowles acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGSE opened at $0.43 on Friday. Real Goods Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.95.

Real Goods Solar (NASDAQ:RGSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 million. Real Goods Solar had a negative net margin of 239.87% and a negative return on equity of 828.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Real Goods Solar, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital set a $2.00 price objective on Real Goods Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Real Goods Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.

