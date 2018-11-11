Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 12th.

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.43 million for the quarter.

Get Redline Communications Group alerts:

Shares of RDL stock opened at C$1.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.57. Redline Communications Group has a twelve month low of C$1.40 and a twelve month high of C$2.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Redline Communications Group (RDL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/redline-communications-group-rdl-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

Redline Communications Group Company Profile

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software Products, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Redline Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redline Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.