Redline Communications Group (RDL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 12th.
Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.43 million for the quarter.
Shares of RDL stock opened at C$1.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.57. Redline Communications Group has a twelve month low of C$1.40 and a twelve month high of C$2.10.
Redline Communications Group Company Profile
Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software Products, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.
