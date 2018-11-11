Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

RWT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Compass Point set a $18.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 560.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at $166,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at $169,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at $182,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RWT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.83. 606,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.68. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.57 million. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.33%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests in residential loans held for investment and mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.