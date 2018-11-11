Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $281,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $307.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.86.

NYSE:FDX opened at $224.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $207.90 and a 12 month high of $274.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

