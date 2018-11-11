Regional Management (RM) PT Set at $34.00 by Stephens

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) received a $34.00 price target from equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regional Management from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Regional Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 47.26 and a quick ratio of 47.26. The stock has a market cap of $343.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.81. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $37.21.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.72 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 12.02%. On average, analysts predict that Regional Management will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RM. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Regional Management in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Regional Management in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Regional Management in the second quarter worth about $301,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 19.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 534.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

