Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 12,500 P H Glatfelter Co (GLT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,989,000 after purchasing an additional 469,786 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,661,000 after purchasing an additional 171,326 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,757,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 61,095 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 357,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 72,986 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of P H Glatfelter to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of P H Glatfelter from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of P H Glatfelter from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

P H Glatfelter stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. P H Glatfelter Co has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

P H Glatfelter Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

