Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $203,000 in Porter Bancorp, Inc. (LMST) Stock

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Porter Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Porter Bancorp in the second quarter worth $184,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Porter Bancorp in the second quarter worth $236,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Porter Bancorp in the second quarter worth $395,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Porter Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Porter Bancorp in the second quarter worth $4,421,000. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

LMST stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Porter Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $93.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.11.

Porter Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Porter Bancorp had a net margin of 84.23% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Porter Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Porter Bancorp Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

