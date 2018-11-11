Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $230,000 in Imv Inc (IMV) Stock

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Separately, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Imv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

