Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $220,000 Position in ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET (EPHE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET (BMV:EPHE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET by 19.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET by 47.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Lattice Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET by 11.6% during the second quarter. Lattice Strategies LLC now owns 40,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET by 82.2% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter.

EPHE opened at $28.91 on Friday. ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET has a 52-week low of $630.82 and a 52-week high of $771.00.

