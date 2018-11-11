Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,442. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $405.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $24.28 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $271,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $110,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 69.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,415,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 17.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

