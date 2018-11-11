Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BG Staffing Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (BGSF)

BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers raised their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BG Staffing in a report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for BG Staffing’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BG Staffing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF opened at $25.65 on Friday. BG Staffing has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $29.59.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.39 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider L. Allen Jr. Baker sold 87,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $2,121,498.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Hailey sold 12,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $340,049.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,406 shares of company stock worth $5,853,197 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 83.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 41.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of BG Staffing during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 79.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities. The Professional segment provides skilled temporary IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, and related support personnel.

