Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Marriott International Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (MAR)

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Marriott International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Marriott International from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.93.

MAR stock opened at $117.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $106.96 and a twelve month high of $149.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,802,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 43.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,231,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,481,000 after buying an additional 678,714 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2,495.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 350,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,316,000 after buying an additional 336,560 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,041,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,190,000 after buying an additional 295,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,188,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,617,000 after buying an additional 290,784 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific.

