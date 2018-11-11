Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Primoris Services Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (PRIM)

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Afzal now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.52.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $908.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.90 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $28.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Lee King sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $200,111.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,796.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 734,833 shares of company stock valued at $18,475,786 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 19.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 319,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 17.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 11.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

