Research Analysts Set Expectations for Farmer Bros Co’s Q2 2019 Earnings (FARM)

Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Farmer Bros in a research note issued on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Farmer Bros’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FARM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of Farmer Bros stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. Farmer Bros has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $35.05.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

In other Farmer Bros news, CEO Michael H. Keown sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $654,023.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,392.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Farmer Bros by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,665,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Farmer Bros by 3.9% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 457,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Farmer Bros by 5.5% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 252,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Farmer Bros by 5.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Farmer Bros by 6.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 524,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after buying an additional 30,254 shares during the last quarter. 59.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

