Resource Planning Group Invests $7.24 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Stock

Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 176,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Resource Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,853,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,217,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636,552 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,516,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,087,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,626 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,298,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 597.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,775,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,254,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,438,000 after purchasing an additional 597,781 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $38.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

