Restoration Hardware (RH) Stock Rating Lowered by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett cut shares of Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Restoration Hardware from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restoration Hardware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Restoration Hardware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.50.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

Shares of Restoration Hardware stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.39. 730,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,413. Restoration Hardware has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $164.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.06.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.30. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 520.85%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 7,622 shares of Restoration Hardware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $131.19 per share, for a total transaction of $999,930.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,253,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,614,625.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Rowghani sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $392,152.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,665.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Restoration Hardware by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Restoration Hardware by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Restoration Hardware by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Restoration Hardware by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware during the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.