Retrophin (RTRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RTRX. BidaskClub raised Retrophin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retrophin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Friday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ:RTRX traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.77. 208,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,200. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Retrophin has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $33.00.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.39). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 35.43% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The business had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Retrophin will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Retrophin news, CEO Steve Aselage sold 12,000 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,252,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTRX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retrophin by 1,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 272,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 254,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retrophin by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,754,000 after buying an additional 249,833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Retrophin by 1,502.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 186,932 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Retrophin by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,096,000 after buying an additional 177,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,498,000.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

