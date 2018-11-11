Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have $28.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.60.

NASDAQ:RVNC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.46. 180,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,520. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $887.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.04. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.45% and a negative net margin of 4,205.52%. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Cyril Allouche sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $51,899.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 13,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

