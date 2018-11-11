Reviewing Baozun (BZUN) and Youngevity International (YGYI)

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) and Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baozun and Youngevity International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baozun $637.66 million 3.49 $32.10 million $0.55 73.07 Youngevity International $165.70 million 1.12 -$12.67 million N/A N/A

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than Youngevity International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.0% of Baozun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Youngevity International shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.0% of Youngevity International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Baozun and Youngevity International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baozun 0 0 1 0 3.00 Youngevity International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Baozun currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.48%. Youngevity International has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.86%. Given Baozun’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Baozun is more favorable than Youngevity International.

Profitability

This table compares Baozun and Youngevity International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baozun 4.85% 12.12% 7.61% Youngevity International -6.26% -79.57% -14.06%

Volatility and Risk

Baozun has a beta of 3.62, indicating that its stock price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Youngevity International has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Baozun beats Youngevity International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment. The company also operates Maikefeng mobile application that offers various branded products. It serves brand partners in the apparel, appliances, electronics, home and furnishings, food and health products, cosmetics, fast moving consumer goods, insurance, automobile, and mother and baby categories. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Youngevity International Company Profile

Youngevity International, Inc. develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods. It also provides automotive fuel additive, organic food and beverage, performance and energy, health and wellness, tea, weight loss, gourmet coffee, skincare and cosmetic, jewelry, beauty, and pet supplement products; and lifestyle products, such as spa, home, and garden products. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes essential-oil based nontoxic cleaning and care products for personal, home, and professional use. Further, it produces and sells coffee products under Café La Rica, Café Alma, Josie's Java House, Javalution Urban Grind, Javalution Daily Grind, and Javalution Royal Roast brand names. The company sells coffee products to wellness and retirement centers, and various cruise lines and cruise line distributors through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to the consumers under the JavaFit brand. Youngevity International, Inc. also markets its products through a range of consumer Websites, such as youngevity.com; ygyi.com; youngofficial.com; heritagemakers.com; mkcollab.com; clrroasters.com; cafelarica.com; javalution.com; mialisia.com; and mybeyondorganic.com. The company was formerly known as AL International, Inc. and changed its name to Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. Youngevity International, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chula Vista, California.

