Reviewing Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) & DTS8 Coffee (BKCT)

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) and DTS8 Coffee (OTCMKTS:BKCT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Chefs’ Warehouse has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DTS8 Coffee has a beta of -0.77, suggesting that its share price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chefs’ Warehouse and DTS8 Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chefs’ Warehouse 1.49% 7.41% 2.79% DTS8 Coffee N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chefs’ Warehouse and DTS8 Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chefs’ Warehouse 0 3 2 0 2.40 DTS8 Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus target price of $32.60, suggesting a potential downside of 7.02%. Given Chefs’ Warehouse’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chefs’ Warehouse is more favorable than DTS8 Coffee.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of DTS8 Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chefs’ Warehouse and DTS8 Coffee’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chefs’ Warehouse $1.30 billion 0.81 $14.36 million $0.44 79.68 DTS8 Coffee $310,000.00 3.09 N/A N/A N/A

Chefs’ Warehouse has higher revenue and earnings than DTS8 Coffee.

Summary

Chefs’ Warehouse beats DTS8 Coffee on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products. The company also offers a line of center-of-the-plate products, including custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as food products, such as cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. It serves menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos, and specialty food stores. The company markets its center-of-the-plate products directly to consumers through a mail and e-commerce platform. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

About DTS8 Coffee

DTS8 Coffee Company, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the roasting, marketing, and sale of gourmet roasted coffee in Shanghai and other parts of China. It markets and sells its coffee under the DTS8 Coffee, Don Manuel, and private label brands through distribution channels that serve consumers at restaurants, multi-location coffee shops, and offices. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Coffee & Tea, Inc. and changed its name to DTS8 Coffee Company, Ltd. in January 2013. DTS8 Coffee Company, Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is based in Jiangqiao, China.

