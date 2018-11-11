Reviewing COMPANHIA PARAN/S (ELPVY) & CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (EBR)

COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for COMPANHIA PARAN/S and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMPANHIA PARAN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares COMPANHIA PARAN/S and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMPANHIA PARAN/S 8.03% N/A N/A CENTRAIS ELETRI/S -2.73% -1.96% -0.55%

Risk and Volatility

COMPANHIA PARAN/S has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

COMPANHIA PARAN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares COMPANHIA PARAN/S and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMPANHIA PARAN/S $4.40 billion 0.24 $323.93 million N/A N/A CENTRAIS ELETRI/S $7.05 billion 1.21 -$552.42 million N/A N/A

COMPANHIA PARAN/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CENTRAIS ELETRI/S.

Summary

COMPANHIA PARAN/S beats CENTRAIS ELETRI/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

COMPANHIA PARAN/S Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia  COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, Internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband Internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 39,377 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 812 kilometers in the State of Paraná. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 71,684 kilometers of transmission lines and 6 power distributors that serve approximately 4.4 million consumers. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A.  Eletrobrás was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Brasília, Brazil.

