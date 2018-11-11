Reviewing Fujitsu General (FGELF) and Profire Energy (PFIE)

Fujitsu General (OTCMKTS:FGELF) and Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Fujitsu General alerts:

This table compares Fujitsu General and Profire Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujitsu General N/A N/A N/A Profire Energy 14.29% 14.66% 13.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.0% of Profire Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 50.7% of Profire Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Fujitsu General has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profire Energy has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fujitsu General and Profire Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fujitsu General 0 0 0 0 N/A Profire Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profire Energy has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.08%. Given Profire Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Profire Energy is more favorable than Fujitsu General.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fujitsu General and Profire Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fujitsu General $2.37 billion 0.74 $121.30 million $1.11 14.53 Profire Energy $38.29 million 3.08 $4.44 million $0.09 27.22

Fujitsu General has higher revenue and earnings than Profire Energy. Fujitsu General is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Profire Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Profire Energy beats Fujitsu General on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canada. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniters and nozzles. It also provides chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. Profire Energy, Inc. also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Ukraine, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. The company is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.