Reviewing Plug Power (PLUG) and SCI Engineered Materials (SCIA)

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) and SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Plug Power and SCI Engineered Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plug Power $103.26 million 3.89 -$127.08 million ($0.60) -3.12 SCI Engineered Materials $6.80 million 1.87 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

SCI Engineered Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plug Power.

Volatility & Risk

Plug Power has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCI Engineered Materials has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Plug Power and SCI Engineered Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plug Power 0 0 6 0 3.00 SCI Engineered Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plug Power currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 87.17%. Given Plug Power’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Plug Power is more favorable than SCI Engineered Materials.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Plug Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Plug Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Plug Power and SCI Engineered Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plug Power -52.31% -140.31% -24.77% SCI Engineered Materials 6.28% 24.01% 9.09%

Summary

Plug Power beats SCI Engineered Materials on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc., an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing systems; GenCare, which is an ongoing maintenance program for GenDrive fuel cells, GenSure products, GenFuel products, and ProGen engines; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that provides scalable modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, a turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology that is used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; and GenFund, which offers financing solutions to customers. The company offers its products to distribution and manufacturing businesses, and government agencies through direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, flat panel displays, photonics, glass, thin film batteries, transparent electronics, and thin film solar products. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products. The company serves domestic and multi-national corporations, universities, and research institutions. It distributes its products directly, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives in the United States; and independent distributors and manufacturers' representatives internationally. The company was formerly known as Superconductive Components, Inc. and changed its name to SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. in 2007. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

