Reviewing SI-BONE (SIBN) and Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Interpace Diagnostics Group and SI-BONE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group $15.90 million 2.75 -$12.21 million ($0.81) -1.89 SI-BONE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SI-BONE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Interpace Diagnostics Group and SI-BONE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpace Diagnostics Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 SI-BONE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interpace Diagnostics Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.55, indicating a potential upside of 132.03%. Given Interpace Diagnostics Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Interpace Diagnostics Group is more favorable than SI-BONE.

Profitability

This table compares Interpace Diagnostics Group and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group -71.14% -34.58% -25.64% SI-BONE N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Interpace Diagnostics Group beats SI-BONE on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules. The company's customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

